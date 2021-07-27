Judge Urged To Rethink Ruling Perrigo Hid $1.9B Irish Tax Bill

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Perrigo asked a New York federal court to reconsider finding that the drugmaker misled investors by failing to disclose a €1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) Irish tax bill, saying its actions were justified by Ireland's overstatement of the liability. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote should reconsider her decision this month siding with the investors in finding that Perrigo Co.'s failure to disclose the bill in a public financial filing made that form "presumptively misleading" under federal securities law, the company said Monday. That the Irish tax agency decreased the tax bill by about 40% from its original $1.9 billion assessment made in 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS