Activists Say Shipping Expansion Needs Species Review

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity told the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration on Tuesday that it's violating federal law by encouraging more shipping via the country's navigable waters without a proper review of how the new traffic harms protected marine life. The environmental group urged the Biden administration to properly research how the DOT's America's Marine Highway initiative, a program that has existed since 2007, affects threatened and endangered species that live in the rivers, coasts, lakes and other waterways that make up the network of maritime expressways. The group said it is especially concerned about the lack of consideration...

