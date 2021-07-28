Alaska High Court Says Tribal Fisher Subject To State Laws

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Alaska Supreme Court upheld a $20,000 fine against a Metlakatla Indian Community citizen who knowingly violated multiple commercial fishing laws as a protest, ruling that treaty-based fishing rights do not exempt him from state commercial fishing regulations. John Scudero has for decades conducted "protest fishing" as part of an effort to support the Metlakatla Community's fishing rights outside its designated 3,000-foot zone, exercising the tribe's historic rights and free speech. His current transgression happened in 2014 when he violated three state laws — fishing without a permit, fishing in closed waters and unlawfully possessing fish — but Scudero argued that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS