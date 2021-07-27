VirnetX Scoffs At Apple's Bid To Ax $576M Patent Verdict

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- VirnetX has hit back at Apple's argument that a trial resulting in a $576 million judgment against it never should've taken place because the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had deemed the patents invalid, telling the Federal Circuit that the tech giant's claim is "meritless." In a brief filed Monday, VirnetX Inc. and Leidos Inc. urged the Federal Circuit to leave in place the result of an October damages retrial, saying that prior appeals barred Apple Inc. from now arguing that the trial was precluded by the PTAB's ruling that invalidated the patents in question. They added that Apple's argument was...

