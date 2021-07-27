Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Says NY Village Can't Stop Cayuga Tribe's Bingo

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday said that a New York village couldn't try to shut down the Cayuga Nation's electronic bingo hall, agreeing with a lower court that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act blocked the village from enforcing its anti-gambling ordinance on the tribe's reservation.

The village of Union Springs was seeking to overturn a New York federal judge's March 2020 decision, arguing that the federal IGRA doesn't preempt the village's law because the federally recognized Cayuga tribe didn't exercise governmental authority over the land.

In a unanimous decision Tuesday, a Second Circuit panel said prior litigation over the tribe's gaming...

