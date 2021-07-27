IP Pirates Or Workers Pushed Overboard? Jury Must Decide

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a California federal jury during trial openings Tuesday that four former Applied Materials employees stole LCD chip technology trade secrets to launch a startup, while defense counsel said Applied's top brass planned to lay off their division and encouraged them to find investors to fund a spinoff entity. During an in-person jury trial broadcast by telephone, Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Knight claimed that the four workers — Liang Chen, Donald Olgado, Wei-Yung Hsu and Robert Ewald — began conspiring in the summer of 2012 to steal proprietary technology that Applied Materials Inc. had spent six years developing after Applied...

