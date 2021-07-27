U. Mich. Student Says Sex Assault Risk Justifies Class Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A University of Michigan student has said she doesn't need to experience sexual violence firsthand to bring a proposed class action forcing the school to reform its sex assault policies, and urged a federal judge not to dismiss the case. The school had argued last month that Josephine Graham's "legally frivolous" case should be tossed, because she had admittedly never experienced sexual violence and couldn't claim injury on fear alone. But the real harm she suffers is a greater risk of becoming a victim, she said in response papers on Monday. "As a direct result of UofM's inadequate sexual abuse policies, she is...

