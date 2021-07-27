Ex-Cop Gets 18 Mos. In Prison For EBay Stalking Scheme

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge handed down an 18-month prison sentence Tuesday to a retired California cop who prosecutors say stalked and terrorized a Massachusetts couple over their blog's critical reporting of eBay while he was a security employee at the online marketplace. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs also ordered Philip Cooke, a retired Santa Clara police captain who raked in a six-figure salary with eBay on top of his six-figure police pension, to three years of supervised release, including a year of home detention, a $15,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service. Cooke admitted to participating in weeks of...

