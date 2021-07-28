UK Rail Operator Hit With Antitrust Class Action

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 5:42 PM BST) -- Two rail travel campaigners have filed a proposed class action against the Thameslink rail service, saying that passengers have lost out because of the company's unfair pricing on the route through London. Edward Vermeer and David Boyle, two spokesmen for rail passengers' interests, have asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal to allow them to bring a claim on behalf of people who have traveled on Thameslink services since 2015, according to a summary of the claim published on Tuesday. The campaigners say that the rail company has abused its market dominance and overcharged passengers by setting different prices depending on which brand...

