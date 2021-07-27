Music Producer Can't Undo $15M Default In Rape Case

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A music producer who won a Grammy for his work on a Beyonce and Jay-Z song can't set aside a $15.1 million default judgment against him in a suit alleging he raped a woman several times after a California appeals court ruled Monday that he willfully evaded service. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel affirmed the default judgment against hip-hop and R&B producer Noel "Detail" Fisher in a suit accusing him of sexually assaulting a model and aspiring singer seven times over a 17-month period ending in May 2018. The trial court had allowed service of the complaint to be effected...

