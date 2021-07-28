7th Circ. Revives Injury Suit Against Nursing Home

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived a suit from a woman alleging her husband was mistreated while he was at an Indiana nursing home, saying that the district court was wrong to find they had no private right of action under federal law. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the panel rejected arguments from Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Health and Hospital Corp. of Marion County and American Senior Communities LLC that the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act only allowed for enforcement by government entities, reversing and remanding the district court's decision to dismiss the suit filed by Ivanka Talevski on behalf of her...

