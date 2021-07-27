Calif. Fines 3 Grocery Stores For Skirting COVID Leave Rules

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- California's labor regulator on Tuesday slapped three El Super grocery stores with fines totaling nearly $448,000 for their purported failure to provide timely paid sick leave to 95 workers affected by the coronavirus — some of whom were told to report to work sick. An investigation by the state labor commissioner's office said the stores failed to consistently keep workers apprised of their rights to supplemental paid sick leave if they were affected by the coronavirus. California workers impacted by COVID-19 are guaranteed up to two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave under state law. "Supplemental paid sick leave is intended...

