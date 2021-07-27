That's A Rap: Shkreli's Wu-Tang Album Sold To Cap Judgment

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that they've sold a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from imprisoned "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli, settling a $7.3 million tab from his criminal judgment on securities fraud and conspiracy charges. In addition to being hit with a seven-year prison sentence, Shkreli was ordered in 2018 to give up various assets to satisfy the $7.3 million forfeiture judgment. Among those assets was Shkreli's copy of the Wu-Tang Clan's album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," which he bought at a 2015 auction for $2 million. There are no other physical or digital copies of the album or...

