Cement Co. Says Nixed $36M Award Can't Be Enforced

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Mexican cement company is urging the Tenth Circuit to vacate a $36 million arbitral award issued to a Bolivian investment firm that it says has been set aside in that country, saying a lower court bucked Second Circuit precedent by not deferring to the Bolivian court. Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV told the court on Monday that U.S. District Judge John L. Kane was wrong to refuse to overturn his previous ruling enforcing the award, which was issued to Compania de Inversiones Mercantiles SA, or CIMSA, following a dispute over a shared investment with Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS