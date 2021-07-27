Fla. Jury Awards $12M For 4 Women's Deaths In Car Crash

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Tuesday awarded $11.8 million to the families of four Spanish women who were killed in a car crash while vacationing in the Florida Keys, finding that the driver of a Discount Rock & Sand Inc. waste truck was responsible for their deaths. The jury apportioned 75% of the fault to Carlos Blanco, who was driving the truck that hit the Nissan Rogue carrying Teresa Sanchez Quetglas, Ana Gaitan Diaz, Margarita Cortez-Pardo and Maria Lopez-Bermejo Rosello, all of whom died of their injuries after their car was subsequently struck by another vehicle coming the other direction....

