Paragon Mortgage Provides $53M Loan For Colorado Project

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Paragon Mortgage has provided $53.4 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development financing for a Colorado multifamily project, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Phoenix-based lender. Paragon Mortgage Corp. said it provided the HUD-insured loan for a 236-unit project known as Eldorado Springs Apartments. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, project is in an entertainment district built around the roughly 8,000-seat Broadmoor World Arena, and the loan is non-recourse and comes with a 40-year term. Paragon did not name the borrower. "Eldorado Springs Apartments will meet the need for new multifamily housing in the growing — but underserved — area of southwest...

