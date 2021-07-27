Doctor Files Defamation Suit Against CNN Over Virus Claims

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- CNN and anchor Anderson Cooper have been accused of defaming a doctor known for supporting the treatment of COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, with the physician saying she is owed at least $100 million. Dr. Stella Immanuel, a physician who practices mostly in Texas, though also in Louisiana, filed a complaint in a Texas federal court Tuesday against CNN and Cooper. Immanuel was an advocate for using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 and said that she treated hundreds of patients with a mixture of HCQ and other substances, according to the complaint. While she said that "the results were excellent," she argued that "CNN...

