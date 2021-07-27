Calif. Infrastructure Funding Could Yield $21B In Tax, Group Says

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Investment in infrastructure in California could result in an additional $21 billion in tax revenue a year, according to a report released Tuesday by a transportation infrastructure group. Constructing, maintaining and operating California's highway, street, bridge and transit infrastructure is a major economic driver that could raise $6 billion in annual state and local tax revenue from payroll, business, income, sales and use taxes, according to the report, from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Infrastructure investment in California could also generate $15 billion in annual federal payroll, income and business taxes the group said. Infrastructure investment would raise $212...

