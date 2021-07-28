This Time, Snap Unlikely To Escape Trade Secrets Row

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Delaware recommended reviving claims that Snap Inc. stole trade secrets related to social mapping, finding that a competing app did a far better job of presenting what those secrets were the second time around. In a report handed down Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Hall said that New York-based You Map Inc. made a stronger case for its trade secrets than it did when U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly initially axed its suit against Snap and Zenly Inc. earlier this year. A French location-sharing app, Zenly was snapped up by Snap for $213.3 million back in...

