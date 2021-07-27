Airport Attys Beat Colonial's DQ Bid In Pipeline Easement Row

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal magistrate judge on Tuesday denied Colonial Pipeline Co.'s bid to disqualify a law firm representing Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority in a multifaceted fight over a gas pipeline that runs through airport property, saying no attorney currently with the firm did work for Colonial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alistair E. Newbern rejected Colonial's attempt to get Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP attorneys disqualified from representing MNAA in two related cases involving a pipeline that runs through airport property. Colonial argued attorneys from the firm shouldn't be allowed to represent MNAA because Colonial received advice from two former Waller Lansden...

