American Airlines Says BIPA Suit Belongs In Fed. Court

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- American Airlines on Tuesday urged an Illinois federal judge to keep a biometric privacy claim against it in federal court, saying the Seventh Circuit has clarified the decision its customers rely on in their remand motion and that virtually every court to consider a remand on the law ever since has denied it. Lead plaintiffs Alex Kislov and Niko Hearn are at the helm of a shaken-up suit filed under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act alleging the airline's customer service hotline unlawfully collects, analyzes, stores and discloses customers' voiceprints. They say part of the amended suit, their claim under section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS