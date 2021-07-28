Gas Pipeline Owner Tells DC Circ. To Ditch Permit Challenge

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The owner of a natural gas pipeline stretching from the Appalachian Basin to Ohio and Michigan wants to put to bed the latest challenge to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approvals for the project, saying the project approvals were adequately considered. Nexus Gas Transmission LLC told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday that FERC had acted within its jurisdiction when determining on remand that the pipeline fulfilled a public benefit, with or without consideration for whether contracts for the pipeline's product included exports to Canada. Nexus said that FERC's opinion on remand — following an earlier D.C. Circuit order — determined that the pipeline would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS