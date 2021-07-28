P&G Seeks To End Crest Charcoal Toothpaste Class Action

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Procter & Gamble Co. is pushing a New York federal court to dismiss a suit alleging the company misled consumers about the safety and effectiveness of its charcoal-infused Crest whitening toothpastes, saying the proposed class action fails to show the products are unfit for consumers. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, P&G said the complaint by Belinda Housey is premised on dental studies that indicate there's no additional benefits from using toothpaste containing charcoal, noting that none of the research cited actually points to harm from their usage. "Instead of pleading basic facts to support her claim, Plaintiff relies on...

