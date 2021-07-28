Liberty Mutual Leads Bid To Nix Hotels' $600M Virus Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual Insurance unit and eight other insurers don't owe Highgate Hotels LP $600 million in coverage for COVID-19-related losses, the companies told a New Jersey state court Monday. Liberty Mutual led the group of Highgate's insurers in asking the court to dismiss Highgate's lawsuit, arguing that courts have consistently rejected claims that government orders or the mere presence of the virus amounted to property damage. To trigger insurance coverage, the hotels would have to show they suffered a physical loss or damage, Liberty Mutual said. "The insured has the initial burden to prove that coverage is triggered, a burden...

