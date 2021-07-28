Kirkland Helps GLP Capital With $2.3B Logistics Fund

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- GLP Capital Partners, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Wednesday it wrapped up a record fund with roughly $2.3 billion that will target logistics properties in North America. The Los Angeles-based investment firm said GLP Capital Partners IV is the largest North America logistics-focused, discretionary closed-end fund ever raised. The fund brought in more than $2.3 billion in capital commitments, exceeding GLP Capital's $2 billion target. The fund comes as demand soars for logistics properties near major U.S. metro areas. Prior to COVID-19, the sector was already seeing increased interest from investors with more shopping moving online and more promises...

