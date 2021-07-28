Olympics Ticket Seller Aims To Toss 'Shakedown' Refund Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The selected U.S. provider of tickets to the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday urged a New Jersey federal court to erase class claims over its failure to give customers full refunds after overseas spectators were banned from the 2021 Summer Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, blasting the suit as a "shakedown" for unwarranted extra dollars. With the games underway on the other side of the globe, Garden State-based CoSport said it has already provided partial refunds totaling more than $23.2 million, but it argued that its terms and conditions do not mandate the full refunds sought in an amended complaint from five...

