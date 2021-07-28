Texas Migrant Youth Shelter Faces More Mistreatment Claims

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Two more whistleblowers came forward on Wednesday accusing a Texas shelter of holding migrant children in abusive and inhumane conditions amid organizational chaos in a complaint lodged with Congress and a government watchdog. Undocumented children held at the Fort Bliss emergency intake shelter are subjected to sexual harassment, underwear shortages, poor management of coronavirus outbreaks and subpar mental health services due to mismanagement by inexperienced private contractors and a culture of secrecy, two federal employees volunteering at the site told federal lawmakers, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, and the Office of the Inspector General in the U.S. Department of Health...

