HUD's Disparate Impact Proposal Shows New Gov't Priorities

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- On June 25, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development published in the Federal Register a notice of proposed rulemaking proposing to rescind a 2020 HUD rule that expanded requirements for the use of disparate effects, also referred to as disparate impact, in determining whether discrimination prohibited by the Fair Housing Act has occurred.[1] The notice also proposes to restore a discriminatory effects rule adopted by HUD in 2013 that formalized the application of discriminatory effects in assessing potential discrimination. Although it has a long history, discriminatory effects, or disparate impact, analysis has been given varying weight over the years,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS