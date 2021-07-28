Texas Jury Docks Bitcoin Thief With $40M Verdict

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- An Austin, Texas, jury has awarded an El Paso man roughly $40 million in damages after finding his son breached his fiduciary duties by stealing tens of millions of dollars from him and investing it in bitcoin, gold and real property. After a two-week in-person trial, the jury found Frank "Paco" Ahlgren III violated his 87-year-old father's trust to manage his money and assets, ordering him to pay $40.6 million in damages to his father, Frank "Nim" Ahlgren Jr., and about $2 million in attorney fees, according to a Travis County District Court verdict form filed Friday. The jury found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS