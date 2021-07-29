NY Fed. Judge Sanctions Atty For 'Gratuitous' Motion Practice

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday sanctioned a plaintiff and her attorney who sued the Department of Labor to release an unredacted email related to an employment dispute, with the judge citing repeated attempts to "obtain in discovery the very relief sought in plaintiff's complaint" and multiple duplicative motions trying to relitigate court orders. The attorney, Jack Jordan, and his client, Sandra Immerso, were warned by the Eastern District of New York four times that repeatedly filing what were deemed frivolous motions would result in sanctions. Immerso filed at least 33 motions —many of them while others were pending — including...

