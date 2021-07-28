NFL Players 'Looted' Marijuana Grow-Op, Suit Says

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A cannabis cultivator says Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones and his retired Atlanta Falcons ex-teammate Roddy White "looted" a Los Angeles grow house they'd invested in before laundering some $3 million from black-market marijuana sales, according to a California state lawsuit. Genetixs LLC claims that the players gave their blessing to the "illegal" grow-op, where a father-and-son management duo went rogue, stopped meeting regulatory reporting requirements and started squatting in the 22,000-square-foot facility. Jones and White, along with John and Shaun Van Beek, "continued to operate a black-market illegal operation literally through a hole cut in the wall at the Genetixs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS