Google Gets Location Tracking IP Suit Tossed Under Alice

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday granted Google's motion to dismiss an infringement suit an inventor lodged against it over location-tracking patents, finding that all four patents are invalid under Alice. Sholem Weisner's second amended complaint had argued that the patents contain an inventive concept, primarily an improved method for personalized web searching based on a user's location and preferences. But U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said in his order dismissing the suit that the patents claim nothing more than the abstract idea of tracking a person's location. Under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. v....

