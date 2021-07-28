NY Court Trims $3M Award In Suit Over Patient's Cancer Death

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A New York state appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed a verdict in favor of a family who sued over their mother's death from ovarian cancer, saying the evidence supported a finding of medical negligence but the approximately $3 million award was somewhat excessive and warranted a $650,000 reduction. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department affirmed a Queens County jury's determination that Dr. Herbert J. Mosberg, Hollis Women's Center and New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens were liable in a wrongful death and medical malpractice suit accusing the health care providers of failing to timely diagnose patient Hamidan...

