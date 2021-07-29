Senators Back Drug Conviction Expungement Expansion

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators have thrown their support behind legislation that would expand the eligibility for some defendants to seek the expungement of certain nonviolent, first-time simple federal drug possession offenses from their criminal records. On Wednesday, Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., introduced a Senate-side version of the Kenneth P. Thompson Begin Again Act, a bill that has twice been introduced in the House by Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Van Taylor, R-Texas. In a Wednesday statement, Coons said that the proposed bill would "provide a path forward for Americans...

