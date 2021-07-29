Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple 1st To Ask Justices To Weigh In On PTAB's Fintiv Policy

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Apple has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Federal Circuit has the authority to review decisions in which the Patent Trial and Appeal Board exercises its discretion to deny patent reviews in light of parallel district court litigation, marking the first time the justices have been asked to wade into the matter.

In a July 26 petition docketed Wednesday, Apple asked the Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit ruling dismissing its challenge to the PTAB's controversial policy under the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which is based on a pair of precedential board decisions outlining binding factors the board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!