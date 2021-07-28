Icahn Says CVR Investors' Case 'Is Based On An Oxymoron'

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Billionaire investor Carl C. Icahn told a Delaware Chancery Court judge Wednesday that claims he intentionally drove down the price of CVR Refining LP to acquire more shares of the company at a cheap price don't make sense, saying he lost hundreds of millions in the deal. During the third day of a trial over shareholder allegations that Icahn planned a series of transactions to fleece them out of $140 million, Icahn said he had no such malicious intent when he instituted a unit tender exchange and later exercised his right to buy up the remaining outstanding shares of CVR Refining....

