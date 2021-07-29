Marilyn Manson Says Actress's Sex Assault Claims Too Late

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Rock star Marilyn Manson is asking a California federal court to throw out claims by English actress Esme Bianco that he emotionally and sexually assaulted her, saying the allegations are all well outside the state's previous two-year statute of limitations and cannot be revived under a new law. In a motion filed Wednesday, the musician, whose birth name is Brian Warner, said the latest that Bianco's claims could have begun to accrue was 2011, when she alleges that he raped her, so the statute of limitations would have been up in 2013, eight years before she filed the suit. Manson slammed the lawsuit, saying it...

