11th Circ. Sides With Amazon In Christian Nonprofit Bias Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Amazon did not discriminate on the basis of religion when it refused to include a Florida ministry in the retail giant's charity program because the Southern Poverty Law Center had labeled it a hate group, a description that did not constitute defamation, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel of the federal appellate court said in a published opinion Wednesday that an Alabama trial court was right to dismiss a case brought against Amazon by Coral Ridge Ministries Media Inc., doing business as D. James Kennedy Ministries. The religious nonprofit alleged it was defamed by the SPLC when the advocacy...

