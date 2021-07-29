Fireman's Fund Checks Out Of Hotelier's Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge has ruled in favor of Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. in a COVID-19 insurance dispute, finding that the hotel owner behind the suit is not entitled to coverage under its policy because the insured property did not suffer a direct physical loss or damage from the coronavirus. Judge James Patrick Hanlon of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Indiana found on Tuesday that the policy held by Circle Block Partners LLC and Circle Block Hotel LLC — the owner and operator, respectively, of the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis — requires a direct physical loss...

