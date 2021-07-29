Sen. Urges Review Of Nassar's Prison Account Spending

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi called Wednesday for the attorney general to review federal prison policies that allowed serial sex abuser Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor, to spend thousands of dollars on himself while failing to pay restitution to victims, calling it an "egregious miscarriage of justice." The Republican ranking member on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to review Federal Bureau of Prisons policies that allow inmates to keep unlimited amounts in their prison deposit accounts to spend on items like specialty food, phone calls and entertainment, essentially allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS