Real Estate Rumors: Publix, Greenberg Traurig, Adam Snow

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Publix Super Markets has picked up 20 acres in Westlake, Florida, for $9.14 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for a site on Seminole-Pratt Whitney Road between Persimmon Boulevard and Town Center Parkway, and the seller is Minto Communities, according to the report. Phase one of development at the site calls for a new 50,000-square-foot Publix store, the journal reported. The Carlyle Group is taking additional space at SL Green Realty Corp.'s One Vanderbilt in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The private equity shop subleased space...

