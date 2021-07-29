InterDigital Wins 1st 4G Patent Trial Against Lenovo In UK

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- InterDigital scored a victory in its patent battle with Lenovo when a London judge ruled Thursday in the first of a series of trials that the Chinese tech giant infringed a valid standard-essential patent for 4G wireless technology. High Court Judge Richard Hacon said that Lenovo was unable to show that InterDigital's patent was invalid for lack of novelty or inventive step based on prior art, including a technical document submitted by Samsung in a 2005 working group meeting during the development of LTE technology, and that the Chinese company infringed the patent deemed essential to LTE. InterDigital's patent covers a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS