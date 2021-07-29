Fulton County DA's Office Wants Out Of Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has urged a Georgia federal court to allow it to duck claims by a former human resources director and office manager related to allegations that a former district attorney sexually harassed her, asserting that the woman is trying to split claims over two separate cases. The Northern District of Georgia should drop the sexual harassment and hostile work environment claims against the district attorney's office, as Tisa Grimes is trying to "avoid procedural hurdles" in the present filing after she filed an earlier case against former District Attorney Paul Howard with virtually the same claims,...

