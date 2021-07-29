Skanska Must Face Joint Venture Partner's Fiduciary Claims

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The leader of a joint venture constructing a $2.3 billion highway project in Florida can't escape claims it breached its fiduciary duty to its partner in part because it failed to offer evidence to back up its arguments, a Florida federal judge found Thursday. U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton Jr. ruled that construction and development company Skanska USA Civil Southeast Inc. must face claims it caused $132 million in avoidable losses in an attempt to maintain its parent company's profits, finding that an agreement central to its argument that the joint venture didn't have a contractual right to exit the project...

