FedEx, Others Must Give IRS Panama Offshore Account Info

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A federal judge will allow the IRS to obtain from couriers and financial institutions, including FedEx and Bank of America, records of individuals who may have used Panamanian offshore service providers to hide assets, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Wood, of the Southern District of New York, approved Internal Revenue Service summonses Wednesday to seek the information from financial institutions including Citibank, Wells Fargo Bank and couriers including FedEx Corp. and UPS Inc. The summonses request information on deliveries and electronic fund transfers between Panama Offshore Legal Services and clients who may have used its...

