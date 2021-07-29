Texas Court Denies Atty New Trial Over $6M Litigation Loan

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday agreed with a trial court that a lawyer trying to undo a $6 million default judgment in favor of his litigation funder is not entitled to a new trial. The First Court of Appeals sided with Series 1 — Virage Master LP in the lawsuit it brought against B. Gregg Price and his firm, B. Gregg Price PC. Price had alleged that a new trial was needed because of his confusion over deadlines in the case as the coronavirus pandemic hit and closed courts nationwide. In June 2020, Harris County District Judge Elaine Palmer declined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS