2nd Circ. Revives NY Medicaid Long-Term Care Plan Fight

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday partially revived a proposed class action claiming Medicaid beneficiaries are wrongly barred from appealing how much time long-term care plans initially say they can get for in-home care, finding the lower court needs to take another look at the case's due process claims. A three-judge panel said the lower court jumped the gun in dismissing New York City resident Rosalind Bellin's Fourteenth Amendment claims in her suit against the state and managed long-term care plan ElderServe Health Inc., which does business as RiverSpring at Home. The lower court found that beneficiaries "did not have a property...

