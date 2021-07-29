Travel Site Owner Drops JetBlue Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The company behind travel site CheapOair asked a New York federal court to drop its suit accusing JetBlue Airways of blocking access to its flight information in an alleged effort to reduce competition for air fares. Fareportal Holdings Inc. filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Wednesday for its claims accusing JetBlue of violating antitrust law by refusing to supply the online travel agent with flight information and allegedly planning to break ties with similar outfits later this year. The notice did not mention a settlement or any agreement between the companies over data access or terms for dropping the case....

