​​​​​Garland Tears Into 'Unlawful' Texas Migrant Transport Order

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland signaled Thursday that the government is prepared to sue Texas after the state's Gov. Greg Abbott issued an "unlawful" executive order restricting transportation of migrants at the southern border as COVID-19 cases begin to soar. In a letter obtained by multiple news outlets, Garland urged Abbott to immediately roll back the order issued Wednesday and described the measure as "dangerous." Garland indicated that if the state does not comply, the government is prepared to use "all appropriate legal remedies" to make sure that Texas does not impede the federal government's activity. "The Order is contrary to federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS