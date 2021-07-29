Where Insurance Coverage For Condo Collapse Gets Murky

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- We all watched in horror as the Champlain Towers tragedy unfolded. Our hearts go out to the victims' families and everyone impacted by an event that seemed unimaginable in the U.S. Since the building collapsed, the 24-hour news cycle has been inundated by prognosticators speculating about the cause, all seemingly intent on pointing the finger of blame. Therefore, it is impossible for insurance lawyers and claims professionals who deal in the world of property and casualty insurance to ignore the myriad questions raised by an event as shocking as this while we grieve. And for those who deal in the bodily...

